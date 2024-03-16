Tesla announced that it will increase the prices of Model Y electric vehicles in the USA and some European countries. The automaker first reported the adjustment of US$ 1,000 on all Model Y in the United States from April 1st, in a publication on X (formerly Twitter) on the evening of Friday, the 15th. This Saturday, the 16th, the The company said that prices for the line will rise by approximately 2,000 euros or “the equivalent of the local currency” starting next Friday, the 22nd. Tesla did not say in which European countries the measure will be in effect.



