Tesla slap: in mid-August it launches the Cybertruck cat kennel that imitates the design of Tesla’s electric pick-up. A mockery bordering on provocation for the poor (so to speak) customers who have been waiting for the car since 2019. Yes, because the “Cybertruck doghouse” is made of cardboard with an angular shape inspired by the design of the next electric pick-up. It’s true that Musk is no stranger to launching strange or outlandish merchandise, but here we are at total mockery.

Tesla has already released a lightning bolt-shaped bottle of tequila after Musk tweeted about “Teslaquilla.” Then came red satin shorts branded on the back with “S3XY” (stands for Model S, Model 3, Model X and Model Y, i.e. the range of cars), then a flamethrower and then a whistle for dogs. Not happy then in October, the company launched a perfume called “Burnt Hair”, describing the perfume as “the essence of repugnant desire”.

But the Cybertruck cat kennel has gone a long way: the famous Cybertruck, expected by the end of the year but without any certainty, is full of problems. All related to the enormous difficulty of producing the bodywork in brushed and unpainted stainless steel. An aesthetic trick used up to now only by the DeLorean (to be clear, the car from the film Back to the Future) which saw the light thanks to the experience of Giorgetto Giugiaro – who designed it – and of Lotus – who built it. But let’s talk about a machine that in the first series was sold without a guarantee due to the large number of defects in the machine…

For the Cybertruck, among other things, the matter is different: the aim is to produce hundreds of miles of specimens and, above all, Musk, as usual, does not want anyone’s help. He thinks he’s the world leader in technology and does everything in house. “At Tesla – explains Raj Rajkumar, professor of engineering at Carnegie Mellon University – they think they can solve any problem and not have to learn from anyone else. And then they get stuck in a corner.”

Hence the disaster: four years of postponements, the Stock Exchange pawing, customers losing their patience and the car world mocking Tesla. We are on the brink of disaster. But Musk, as usual, carries on.

However, the problems seem insurmountable because stainless steel is very expensive to produce. Furthermore, its tendency to revert to its original shape means that it cannot be stamped onto fenders and other parts as easily as the (more flexible) steel used by most automakers. And that’s not all: steel also requires special welding techniques. Not to mention that in crash tests such a car would be heavily penalized because while the steel used in most cars is designed to crumple in the event of an accident (absorbing energy and protecting the passengers), stainless steel does not crumple so easily, exposing passengers to greater force of impact. How will it end? Mystery. For now, those who have ordered a Cybetruck have to settle for a cat bed made of cardboard.