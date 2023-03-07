Where are we at with autonomous driving?

The issue of autonomous driving is certainly one of the most divisive on the global automotive scene. In recent days we have told how an investigation conducted by the AAA in the United States had brought out a growing feeling of fear by motorists towards the technology that allows a vehicle to move independently in traffic. At the basis of this trend there would also be the exaggeration by car manufacturers in presenting the advantages of their self-driving systems: the most striking example is that of Tesla, often at the center of criticism for the way it advertised in time Autopilot and FSD technologies.

Better than humans

Earlier last year Elon Musk, who is the founder and CEO of Tesla, anticipated that he would be shocked if the Full Self-Driving technology developed by his company was not found to be “safer than a human being” before the end of the same year, a standard that the South African entrepreneur himself had judged anyway Bass and not high. The areas in which the systems developed by Tesla can be more effective, according to Musk, are those of distracted driving, in a state of tiredness and with the associated use of the smartphone.

Comparison data

We know that every quarter Tesla releases various safety data, including the number of accidents that have been recorded compared to the kilometers in which the assisted driving systems have been activated. If we look only at the third quarter of 2022, the numbers speak of an effectiveness of 99.999984%: translated, in almost all cases, thanks to Autopilot and FSD technologies, accidents that would otherwise have occurred are avoided. If compared to the data released by the NHTSA, in fact, it seems that Tesla has hit the point: the results of the organization’s surveys show that drivers are able to avoid accidents 99.999819% of the time, a high percentage but still lower than declared by the US manufacturer.

The finish line is distant

Of course, we are still in the purely scientific field of statistics, which clearly do not take into consideration the driving behaviors of many drivers. It is certain that some progress has been made: it now remains to be understood when fully autonomous driving will become central to the future of mobility, and from this point of view it seems that it will take a while longer.