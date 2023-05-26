“Starting early 2024, all current and future Ford customers will have access to 12,000 Tesla superchargers,” Ford President Jim Farley said in a Twitter interview with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Farley did not say how much it would cost Ford owners to use these chargers, saying only that the group would do everything in its power to make the prices acceptable and “as competitive as possible.”

As for the price of the adapter (a tool for connecting two devices to one another if their original connections do not match), which Ford car owners must purchase in order to be able to charge their cars at Tesla stations, Musk said that the price of this adapter is supposed to be “about a few hundred dollars.”

Ford currently has a network of about 10,000 fast charging stations for its electric cars.

And from 2025, Ford’s new electric cars will be equipped with a plug that can be used directly at Tesla stations without the need for a transformer.

And in February, the White House announced that it had concluded an agreement with Tesla, according to which the company would open, by the end of 2024, its network of charging stations to electric cars of other brands.

In fact, the lack of charging stations in the United States is a major obstacle to the transition of petrol-powered drivers to electric vehicles.