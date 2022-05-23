By Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tesla plans to restore production at its Shanghai factory to the pre-lockdown level by Tuesday, a day delay from the electric vehicle maker’s latest plan, according to with an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Tesla aims to more than double daily output at the Shanghai factory, impacted by the city’s Covid-19 restrictions, to 2,600 electric vehicles as of Tuesday, according to a memo detailing the plan.

The amount compares to the production of about 1,000 electric vehicles on Monday and would put Tesla’s weekly manufacturing at nearly 16,000 units, according to the document.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A little over two weeks ago, Tesla planned to return to pre-lockdown production levels by May 16, but delayed that goal by a week. Among the challenges for the company – and other manufacturers in Shanghai – are a lack of workers, transportation difficulties and a restricted supply of essential parts, including electrical harnesses.

Tesla was able to partially resume production on April 19 in what Chinese officials describe as a “closed-loop” control to stop the spread of Covid-19. Businesses in Shanghai can only reopen if they operate under this scheme, which requires workers to be isolated.

The city government is urging local authorities to expedite approvals of certificates needed for workers to return to factories starting this week.

The automaker sold just 1,512 electric vehicles in China in April, down from 65,754 the previous month.

Before the lockdown, Tesla did three shifts at the Shanghai factory. The facility is home to the production of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles and reopened on April 19 after a 22-day closure, the longest since the site opened in late 2019.

