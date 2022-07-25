The deal was already in the air, just a few details were missing. Today Tesla and FCA Bank have announced that they have signed a commercial ‘contract’, thanks to which new development opportunities will come for both companies. In fact, under the agreement, FCA Bank will offer new financial solutions to support customers in choosing the cars of the American car manufacturer specializing in the production of electric cars.

All models can be purchased and configured through a 100% digital procedure on Tesla’s website. A technologically advanced system, in the spirit of the brand, which will integrate with a new tool created by FCA Bank: the Finance Configurator. Once you have selected the model you want to purchase, with the FCA Bank calculator it will be possible to configure the financial solution that best suits your needs, customizing the advance and the duration.

“We are proud of the agreement with a prestigious brand such as Tesla, a global reference point for the electric transition: a vision that FCA Bank has long espoused, which guarantees access to sustainable mobility solutions and promotes a lifestyle that is more attentive to environment“Said Giacomo Carelli, CEO and general manager of FCA Bank. “With this new collaboration, Tesla will become one of our important partners: an important step on the road that will lead us to establish ourselves as a reference bank for green mobility“.