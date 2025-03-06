“No A Musk” with a spanastic serigraphy in the background. Thousands of protesters have been protesting – with posters like these in hand – against the American technological oligarch and its leading role in these first weeks of management of the second republican administration of Donald Trump. American citizenship – but also in some countries in central Europe – calls boycott to the businessman of South African origin and ask not to buy the electric cars of Tesla. A bad image that is affecting the stock market value that is left so far this year more than 26% capitalization, raising the loss since December 17 to the forty percentage points.

Meanwhile, the European car sector, after a complicated 2024 for the economic crisis that several giants such as Volkswagen are going through – which came to raise the closure of factories in Germany – or Stellantis and the landing of the competition from China, now lives a sweet moment with a rise so far this year of a year of 6.77%, according to the Stoxx Europe 600 automobiles & Parts. By brands, in 2025 the accumulated rise for Volkswagen is 24.8%, while Mercedes-Benz It recovers 16.8% and the French Renault over 3.1%. In any case, not all sign such a positive performance: it is the case of Stellantis that is left 7.1% since January 1.

In these moments of uncertainty before the next steps in the Commercial War against the EU that the Trump administration can take -after the delay of the application of car tariff From China -1.8 billion euros to manufacture batteries on European soil- and, above all, the green light to more flexible pollutant emission coffee regulations.

Injections of optimism about the European industry that contrast with the pessimism that surrounds Tesla -the most bearish value of 2025 in the global automotive market -and whose last update of experts has not been positive for the title either. The target price of value to $ 370 from the previous $ 440 moving away that the new sales perspective “leads to believe that there is a risk of not meeting deliveries expectations for the first quarter” have cut out on Thursday.

With everything and with it, the Short positions on Tesla are located in annual minimums About 60.7 billion dollars, 9.4% less from the maximum registered in mid -December.

Trump, one of his problems

Although until relatively little, Tesla’s actions played maximum after annual maximums due to Elon Musk’s closeness with President Trump, investors have changed their opinion on the electric car manufacturer. And it was supposed that the incoming administration was going to expedite regulations on autonomous vehicles, promoting the Tesla Robotaxis business. However, the reality is that after almost two months of legislature, Trump has barely shown any interest in accelerating legislative changes in this matter.

The Republican also promised to avoid a large landing of Chinese electric cars in the US market, but little is known how to do it taking into account, above all, that one of its maxims is free market competition. In addition, Trump has repeatedly subtracted the process of climate change and opposes subsidies to electric vehicles, which seems to perfectly contradict Tesla’s mission.

In this context, Tesla sales in the United States have not stopped falling in recent months, specifically, 1% at the end of the last year, which marked the company’s first annual sales fall in 12 years. In contrast, overall electric car registrations recounted 7.3%.

Europe and China, possible executioners

But Tesla’s problem is not only in the United States. Because Elon Musk’s political opinions transcend the country’s borders and begin to hear in Europe. Although it is difficult to evaluate the impact of the positions of the entrepreneur on the car brand, the reality of the data is Tozuda: in the last month, Tesla’s sales in the different markets of the old continent collapsed 45% compared to the figures of a year earlier, while the rest of the ‘zero emissions’ vehicle market grew in the environment of 37%.

Undoubtedly, the competition of Chinese giants like Byd is there and can be one of the triggers of Tesla’s problems in the region and also in the Asian giant, still a crucial growth market for the company. The problem here? Again, Elon Musk’s political support to Trump that could lead the company to be involved in the commercial war between the two powers by dragging it to a spiral of regulatory obstacles and boycott of consumers that would penalize, even more, the automobile business of the American tycoon. At the moment, year -on -year sales in February yielded around 50%.