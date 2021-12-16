An apparently very heavy accident saw one as the protagonist Tesla Model S. We are in Newport Beach, California, it is almost 7.30 am on 11 December last: an example of the electric sedan of the Palo Alto car manufacturer collides at high speed a bus, ending up being destroyed in the front as you can see from the Images. According to the latest rumors, about twenty firefighters would have flocked to the place to secure the place: the budget speaks of some people injured, one of which was taken to hospital.

According to first reconstructions carried out by the authorities, the Tesla Model S’s low front bumper would have hit the underside of the bus’s rear bumper, forcing part of the car under the heavy vehicle and thus making the front of the car unrecognizable. The hood and windshield of the electric were heavily damaged, while all the car’s airbags were activated. The usual question that everyone has asked themselves is: does the semi-autonomous driving system have something to do with it Autopilot, already the protagonist of several accidents involving an electric of the Elon Musk brand? It is not clear whether the automated driving system was in operation at the moment of impact, but what is certain is that the Fire Brigade explained that the reflection of the sun could have played a key role in the accident. Only the next investigations will clarify the exact cause of the rear-end collision.