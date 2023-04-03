The price reductions of the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y seem to be paying off. In the first three months of 2023, Tesla sold 422,875 cars worldwide. A new record for Tesla. Last month, Tesla was the most popular car brand and the Model Y was the most popular model. And that is striking, because it means that the Dutch are missing out on an advantage.

The Tesla Model 3 is eligible for the SEPP due to its price of less than 45,000 euros. The Dutch receive this subsidy when they buy a new electric car. But this advantage is apparently not interesting for the Tesla driver, because the Model Y that does not qualify for the SEPP sells much better.

Figures from the RDW show that 427 Model 3s were sold that were eligible for SEPP. That, while 838 copies of the Model 3 were sold in the Netherlands in the first quarter. This is evident from data from Bovag. With the SEPP of 2,950 euros added, the Model 3 is no less than 5,000 euros cheaper than the Model Y.

Lease drivers do not receive SEPP

It is important to know that lease drivers are not eligible for the SEPP. If you do lease, then the price difference is only about 2,000 euros. And then of course you go for the newer and more spacious Model Y. No less than 3,506 Y’s were put on yellow plates in the first quarter. This makes it the best-selling car in the Netherlands in the first three months of 2023.

The price reduction works

The Model 3 and Model Y price cuts went into effect in mid-January. In January, Tesla registered 39 Model 3s and 492 Model Ys with Dutch registration. So these are the delivery figures, and not necessarily the sales figures. Perhaps more have been sold, but not yet delivered. A month later there were 46 and 653 respectively.

Last month, sales (and production) started to pick up steam. In March, 753 Model 3s and 2,362 Model Ys were sold. A total of 4,475 Teslas went to the Netherlands. So you can say that just over 1 percent of the Teslas sold came here.

Car sales in the Netherlands

Incidentally, not only Tesla is doing well. Last month, 37,452 new passenger cars were registered in the Netherlands. Compared to March a year earlier (with 24,781 cars), this means an increase of 51.1 percent. In total, 98,059 (+25.2 percent) new cars have already been put on yellow plates in the first quarter of 2023.

Best-selling car brands in the first quarter in the Netherlands

Volkswagen – 8,841 Kia-7,082 Toyota—5,754 Peugeot – 5,698 Hyundai – 5,623

Best-selling cars in the first quarter in the Netherlands

Tesla Model Y – 3,506 Lynck & Co 01 – 2.896 Volvo XC40-2,625 Peugeot 208 – 2,463 Vauxhall Corsa – 2,299

Best sold car brands in the Netherlands in March

Tesla—3,160 Volkswagen- 2,972 Kia-2,672 Volvo-2,261 Peugeot – 2,250

Best sold cars in March in the Netherlands