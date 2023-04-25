Updating a car does not necessarily mean adding new features. With the previous over-the-air update, Tesla, for example, had removed the possibility of using different levels of regenerative braking: this means that the owners of an electric car from the US brand had the so-called “function” availableone-pedal driving” at a single intensity. But now Tesla has decided to backtrack.

Two levels of regeneration

With the update that is being released in these weeks, the Palo Alto automaker is reintroducing the regenerative braking by levels. Two levels, to be precise: Low“low”, which limits regenerative braking causing the car to take longer to slow down and coast, and Standardthanks to which the regenerative braking becomes stronger consequently causing the car to slow down significantly once you take your foot off the accelerator pedal.

An advantage for the driver

The regenerative braking intensity adjustment option is available from the menu through the item “Controls”, subsequently pressing on “Pedals and steering” and selecting “Regenerative braking”. A return that will surely make many Tesla owners smile, who will thus have an extra function available to recover energy.

Possibility of choice

Carscoops points out that the reintroduction of the “Low” regenerative braking mode should be read as a positive decision taken by Tesla: the low regeneration mode is less efficient in terms of energy recovery, but it could help some motorists who are making the transition from heat engine to electric technology for the first time. Furthermore, it should be remembered that a lower energy regeneration force may in some cases be better for those who drive in adverse weather conditions. However, customers will not be forced to select this level of regenerative braking intensity on board their Tesla – they are now free to choose.