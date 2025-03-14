The manufacturer of American electric vehicles Tesla has warned that reciprocal tariffs Products from the United States and exported to other countries can affect their sales.

In a letter addressed to the Office of the United States Commercial Representative, Ambassador Jamieson Greer, and published by the White House, Tesla has commented on the Tariff measures that President Donald Trump He has imposed on other countries and markets such as the European Union and have received an equivalent response.

Thus, the company led by Trump’s South African and ally, Elon Musk, “Recognizes and supports the importance of fair trade,” However, he points out that “US exporters are inherently exposed to disproportionate impacts when other countries respond to US commercial measures.”

Last Wednesday, The European Commission announced that it will impose from the next April 1 tariffs worth 26,000 million euros to a wide range of products from the United States in response to “unjustified” tariffs of 25% that the new Donald Trump administration applies since Wednesday to imports of European steel and aluminum. For its part, the Government of Canada announced that same day that imposed from Thursday reciprocal tariffs over 29.8 billion Canadian dollars (18,946 million euros) Additional imports from the United States following a “dollar dollar” approach.









Tesla indicates that “Immediate reactions of the affected countries” for the rates imposed by Donald TrumpThey have impacted American exports, “including the increase in tariffs on imported electric vehicles to these countries.” «Therefore, the previous special tariff measures of the United States have increased the costs for tesla of vehicles made in the United States And the costs of those same vehicles by exporting them from the United States, resulting in a less competitive international market for US manufacturers, ”Tesla has warned.

Supply chains

In addition, He has asked the United States commercial representative office (USTR) that investigates “ways to avoid these obstacles in future measures.”

On the other hand, Tesla has pointed out in his letter that the United States commercial policy must “consider the existing limitations in the national supply chain.” “While certain past initiatives have promoted the growth of industries in the United States, certain supply chains are still incipient,” he explains. Specifically, Tesla states that in regard to electric vehicles and lithium -ion batteries, it has constantly sought a solid national supply chain, including the introduction of pioneering operations in the United States in the manufacture of batteries (reindeer, snowfall) and lithium processing (Corpus Christi, Texas) ».

However, he argues that “even with an aggressive location of the supply chain, certain pieces and components are difficult or impossible to obtain in the United States.” «Tesla supports a USTR process to evaluate in greater depth the limitations of the national supply chain and ensure that US manufacturers are not overloaded due to commercial measures that could result in the imposition of prohibitive tariffs on necessary components or other importation restrictions on essential articles for jobs in the US manufacturing sector, ”says Musk’s company.

And he adds that the commercial measures of the Trump government “should not (nor should) go into conflict with the objectives of continuing to promote and support national manufacturing.” Finally, the manufacturer, which He has seen its sales in the European Union significantly fall (-45% in January), He points out that while the UST “continues to evaluate possible commercial measures to rectify unfair commercial practices, the implementation schedule should also be considered.”

Therefore, it defends that US companies will benefit “from a gradual approach that allows them to prepare properly and guarantee the adoption of appropriate measures for supply chain and regulatory compliance ».