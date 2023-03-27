Production doubles

Tesla’s dominance in the electric car segment is still alive, but the manufacturer led by Elon Musk does not seem willing to sit on its laurels and settle for this. On the contrary, it is preparing a relaunch, and it is doing so in Europe, at its Gigafactory located on the outskirts of Berlin, where production rhythms will soon become even tighter, moving from the current 5,000 electric cars assembled every week at 10,000, double.

If we translate these figures into annual proportions, it is enough to do the math to realize that we are talking about a new target of 500,000 Tesla electric cars produced in Germany every twelve months, a significant leap forward compared to the current 250,000. A target to which the approx 10,000 employees that the US company employs as a whole in Grunheide. But that may not be enough for the next growth step set by Tesla itself, quantified at 1 million “Made in Germany” EVs per year.

Growing Gigafactory

But Elon Musk seems to have a solution to that too, and the solution in this case is called expansion of the structure: the timing for this to happen has not yet been announced, but it seems that the American giant has already submitted to the State Office for the Environment of the State of Brandenburg, where the Gigafactory was built, the first application for partial approval for this type of operation. An operation which, if successful, will propel Tesla one step further than its rival car manufacturers, Volkswagen and BMW above all, which have been investing billions of euros in electrification for some time in order to be able to keep up with the US company .

Activists rise up

The only obstacle that could stand between Tesla and this German production expansion are the complaints of environmental activists, which have arisen since the first announcement relating to this Gigafactory by the American manufacturer, creating many headaches for the company. Ended up in their crosshairs, in this case, for the potential impact of an area where water is protected, although Tesla itself has denied that this will occur.