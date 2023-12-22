Tesla's second Gigafactory in Shanghai is about to become a reality. In fact, it seems that the US car manufacturer has officially launched its plans for a new giant factory batteries in the Chinese megalopolis: this was reported by the New China news agency, they announced that today the company's representatives signed an agreement for the acquisition of land on the outskirts of Shanghai.

First details

Not many details relating to this new Gigafactory are yet known: according to the latest rumours, in any case, it will have a production capacity of 10,000 megapacks of batteries per year. As for timing, construction of the new factory should begin at the beginning of next year, and the site should be operational by the end of 2024. A very important step forward for the giant led by Elon Musk, which is focusing heavily on new megapack batteries: suffice it to say that they were designed to store energy and stabilize the power supply of electrical networks, and are capable, according to Tesla itself, of storing more than 3 megawatt hours each.

Close encounters

An agreement that was in the air: contacts between the parties have been going on for months now, just remember that only last spring Elon Musk himself went visiting China after more than three years, on which occasion he not only held talks with several Chinese ministers but also visited Tesla's Gigafactory in Shanghai, open since 2019. Soon she may no longer be the only one However: a new Tesla factory in the Chinese megalopolis is ready to rise.