There is something brilliant about Tesla. And we’re not just talking about Musk, but about the entire company, a work group that really has the strength to “think differently” as the famous slogan of another Silicon Valley company states.

We have had a lot of proofs but from an investigation just carried out by the Wall Street Journal, based on PitchBook data, another sensational case emerges: the former Tesla executives, who participated in the launch of the most famous electric vehicle brand in the world , raised more than $26 billion after leaving Tesla to develop their own green energy startups.

Some of the examples? Northvolt, the Swedish battery maker co-founded by Peter Carlsson, a former VP of supply chain at Tesla. Northvolt has so far raised $8 billion to expand its battery manufacturing business in Europe. The company already has a gigafactory up and running in Sweden. And then there’s Redwood Materials, launched by Tesla co-founder JB Straubel, which has raised more than $1 billion in funding. Nevada-based Redwood Materials seeks to transform the battery supply chain by offering large-scale sources of domestic anode and cathode materials made from recycled batteries that go directly back to U.S. cell makers. Redwood Materials partners include Ford, Volkswagen Group of America, Panasonic, Volvo, Lyft and Toyota.

And that’s not all: Another former Tesla executive co-founded Sila Nanotechnologies, which works to create a silicon nanocomposite battery anode. Sila’s CEO, Gene Berdichevsky, was the lead engineer of the lithium-ion battery system for Tesla’s Roadster. Sila Nanotechnologies has raised $930 million over the past decade, according to the Journal’s analysis.

Then there’s the case of Dorian West, a former director of engineering for the Tesla Roadster, who co-founded Electric Hydrogen, a company backed by investors including Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures. Electric Hydrogen, whose partners include Equinor Ventures, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Rio Tinto, among others, said earlier this year that its first factory in Devens, Massachusetts, would have an annual production capacity of 1.2 GW with a production of 100 MW of green hydrogen electrolysers starting early next year.

And Peter Rawlinson, who led the engineering work on Tesla’s Model S, is now CEO of luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid, which has the backing of Saudi fund Pif and said last week it was on track to produce more than 10,000 vehicles in 2023.

Here, imagine all these geniuses at work, long ago, for a single company. And imagine many other geniuses still working for the same company: an impressive picture of the Tesla world.