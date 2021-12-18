Moving the Tesla headquarters from California to Texas will generate hundreds of thousands of jobs more. Word of Elon Musk, the CEO of the US brand, who has relied as always on Twitter to announce the exact numbers: 20,000 jobs will be created within the Gigafactory, plus another 100,000 in the related industries, for a total of 120,000 new ones jobs. A workforce creation made possible by the huge investments promised by Tesla, which in the coming years will allocate about 10 billion dollars.

New Texas job creation estimates are far higher than previous ones, when Musk talked about 10,000 more direct new jobs, exactly half of the 20,000 now announced on Twitter. On the other hand, Tesla’s new Texan Gigafactory will be basic for the future growth of the company: we recall that the new Model Y electric SUV will be assembled in that factory and, towards the end of next year, also the Cybertruck battery pick-up, which is going through a launch period that is anything but simple. Moving the headquarters does not mean for Tesla closing the Fremont plant: the Elon Musk brand will keep the production capacity of that plant intact at 500,000 electricity per year, which added to that of the new headquarters in Texas will allow the company to exceed 1 million of cars assembled in the USA every year.