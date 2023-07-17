As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, Tesco has decided to remove the sale of physical video games from its business, instead keeping the prepaid cards and season tickets at resellers. It is another sign of the marked progressive shift of the market towards digital to the detriment of products on physical support, a trend that has been going on for years now.

In our parts it is a name that says little, in the United Kingdom the fact that the chain Tesco have decided to remove physical video games from stores it is an important signal on the trend of the video game market, since it is a particularly widespread and large retailer.

Tesco’s decision and its reasons

Tesco is a chain with 2800 shops distributed on the territory of the United Kingdom, in which physical video games will no longer be sold: the company considers the decrease in sales in favor of digital games to be the main element that prompted this decision, together with the desire to continue selling prepaid cards and service points.

The games will also continue to be sold in physical format until stocks run out, but no restocking will be carried out, so in fact after having reached the end of the warehouse inventories, Tesco will no longer sell video games in physical format, with a wide range of choices historic in the UK.

On the other hand, as noted by GamesIndustry.biz, of the four major games released in June 2023, namely Diablo 4, Final Fantasy 16, Street Fighter 6 and F1 23, less than 18% of copies they were sold in physical format as opposed to digital.