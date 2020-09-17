The text of the last letter of the nationalist Maksim Martsinkevich, known as Tesak, appeared on the Internet before he committed suicide in SIZO No. 3 in Chelyabinsk. Message on Thursday, September 17th, publishes edition Baza…

As follows from the text of the letter, it is addressed to Martsinkevich’s girlfriend, whom he calls Ryska. Cleaver asked to send it to her along with a book and his diary. At present, investigators are studying this message – a copy of it has been attached to the case file on the death of the convict.

Judging by the text, Baza claims, it is this letter that can be considered the real suicide note of Martsinkevich – in it he admits that he committed “ideologically grounded murders.” Some excerpts from the message:

Hello, my beloved Ryska! Forgive me for doing this. But I see no other way for myself. (…) I studied my prospects very carefully for six months in Krasnoyarsk. There is absolutely no chance of a more or less normal outcome.

I would like to ask why everything is so unfair, but I myself am to blame for everything. Of course, if at the age of 16 it would not have fallen into my hands “My Struggle” (Mein Kampf, the book of Adolf Hitler banned in Russia – approx. “Lenta.ru”), and [другая книга], then, most likely, my whole life would have gone differently.

I would not be NS [национал-социалистом], but a libertarian, did not commit a whole bunch of ideologically justified murders, would not be in prison, and now, while being shipped in Chelyabinsk, would not be preparing to commit suicide.

Earlier on September 17 it was reported that Martsinkevich confessed to the murders he had committed in the absence of a lawyer.

On September 16, Martsinkevich was found dead in a solitary confinement cell in the Chelyabinsk SIZO, where he was temporarily for further transfer to Moscow. Nearby was a suicide note, which said that Martsinkevich did not want to “cause trouble for the administration of the pre-trial detention center” and asked to give his common-law wife, living in Yekaterinburg, a book about communism and a personal diary. The note ends with the words “forgive me.”