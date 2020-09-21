An independent examination after the death of the nationalist Maksim Martsinkevich (Tesak) showed that someone else had inflicted the wounds on his body. These results in conversation with TASS disclosed by the lawyer of the Martsinkevich family Alexei Mikhalchik.

“The study showed that Martsinkevich could hardly have inflicted wounds on his neck and hematomas on his hands. Probably someone else did it, ”he said.

According to him, the relatives of the deceased turned to the services of an independent specialist. He worked with photographs, since the body has not yet been shown to his relatives and defenders, and they have not been familiarized with the examination carried out by the investigation.

Earlier Mikhalchik said that before his death, testimony was beaten out of Martsinkevich. According to the defender, the Russian was put in a press hut and forced to confess to serious crimes and murders.

Tesak’s body was found on September 16 in a solitary confinement cell, where he was temporarily held before being transferred to Moscow. Several suicide notes were found in the room. One of them said that the man did not want to cause trouble for the administration of the detention center and asked him to give his girlfriend a book about communism and a personal diary.

The parents did not believe in the suicide of their son and the deceased demanded to initiate a murder case. The Investigative Committee said they were confident of suicide.