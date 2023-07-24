Tes Schouten has reached the semi-finals of the 100 meter school at the world championships in Fukuoka. The 22-year-old swimmer from Bodegraven set the eighth fastest time in the morning session with 1:06.46. The Lithuanian Ruta Meilutyte was by far the fastest in the series with 1.04.67.

Schouten, who recently impressed with a series of Dutch records in the 100 and 200 meter school, was not completely satisfied with her first race at this World Cup afterwards. “It wasn’t very bad. But a first race like that always feels a bit crazy. The race build up was good. But I know I have to push harder in the semi-finals and I also know I can do that.”

Schouten has been staying in Japan with the Dutch team for a week and was happy that she could start. "It has gone on long enough now. Of course you want to reach the final, but I will see if that will work."

Imani de Jong came into action in the series of the 1500 meters free. She finished 25th with a time of 16:51.22. The best eight swimmers qualified for the final on this number. The World Cup debutante finished 21st in the 400 meters free on Sunday.