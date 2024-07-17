Genoa – The Civic Defender of the Liguria Region Francis Cozziin its capacity as Regional Guarantor for the right to health, has written to the Ministry of the Environment, the Cociv Consortium, Arpal and Asl3 to obtain information on the possible presence of asbestos in the work of removing the old ballast sedimentwithin the scope of the construction sites for the Third Valico and the Genoa railway hub.

The Guarantor, interpreting the fears that have emerged among the inhabitants and owners of commercial businesses in the populous Rivarolo district, who have organised themselves into committees, has asked for information on the excavation activities and, in particular, feedback on any environmental risks and risks to the health of citizens “to respond to the understandable concerns of citizens”.

The guarantor has urged the creation of “an effective communication network and the implementation of a functional process to convey information in a simple, immediate and comprehensible way on the state of the condition detected in relation to asbestos”.

In the air quality surveys carried out in the area following the request of the Guarantor, Asl3 detected the absence of asbestos fibres dispersed in the air while Arpal, which had carried out some phonometric checks on the noise of the construction site in the closest buildings in 2022, declared itself available to proceed with further checks.

“In the face of construction sites of such significant size and opened in the urban context – adds the Guarantor – it is important timely and widespread information to citizens on the environmental situationto avoid creating fears that are not based on reality”.