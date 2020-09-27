CV Teruel, after the clear 3-0 victory over Unicaja Costa Almería, he established himself as king of the Super Cup in which he added nine wound by seven of his rival, his most immediate pursuer.

The first title of the 2020-21 season was expected to bring a more balanced match between the two big favorites for the title (with permission perhaps from Guaguas) for the season that has just been inaugurated, but the Teruel team passed like a steamroller over its opponent, who had no further option to disturb in any of the sets played (25-19; 25-13; 25-18).

Miguel Rivera’s team did not miss the opportunity to add their fifth consecutive Spanish Super Cup proving that he is going to start the season at a high level, while inflicting a severe moral blow to Almeria.

Although in the early stages of the game the score and the game were even, little by little the Aragonese team was imposing its forcefulness in the auction with a great Filip Gavenda and with excellent locks that made it take off comfortably in the electronic to finish with a clear 25-19.

If in the first quarter equality was the keynote at the beginning, in the second it was not like that because in the blink of an eye the Teruel team was placed 7-2, and later 13-3, maintaining the strengths that he had previously exhibited while his opponent was not able to find loopholes to disturb the hosts.

For this reason, Unicaja Costa Almería was progressively crumbling and making clear mistakes against a dominating CV Teruel, especially with a devastating block, which ended up taking the sleeve again with great comfort (25-13). The third and ultimately final set began again overwhelmingly for those from the Mudejar city (6-1) but some relaxation allowed the Mediterranean team to get closer (10-8) and keep the sleeve alive during a stretch of it, but the orange team resumed their intensity to get to the gates of the final triumph (20-15) that they did not miss.

The match was played at the Los Planos de Teruel pavilion before 300 spectators due to limited capacity due to the coronavirus and Jordi Ramón, from the Teruel Volleyball Club, was elected Best Player of the final.