The second consecutive appointment at MotorLand Aragón, this time referred to as the Pirelli Teruel spherical, made it clear that regardless of a extra hesitant begin in comparison with different years, the tandem Jonathan Rea and Kawasaki is the agency contender to turn into world champion once more. The Northern Irishman surprised his opponents within the qualifying session by scoring a astonishing 1: 48.767, file for the Alcañiz monitor on this class. Superpole for Rea, the twenty sixth, and hit once more on the desk of the chief of the final.

The primary race of the weekend arrived and Rea, who had 14 consecutive podiums within the Aragonese circuit, he was stunned by Italian Michael Rinaldi, and his Ducati, who overtook him and regularly escaped with out the pilot of the inexperienced bike having the ability to hunt him down. Behind, Redding was making an attempt to maintain up with the multi-time champion and a small mistake by the Briton made Bautista dream of one other podium. Two laps later it arrived the autumn of the opposite nice contender for the title and the Talaverano was nearer to the ‘drawer’ … though Davies additionally wished that place of honor.



Rinaldi’s nice triumph, the primary of the 24-year-old rider born in Rimini, with Jonathan Rea, much more chief after Redding’s zero, which he already has 30 factors, and Chaz Davies on the rostrum who took the heartbeat towards Bautista … who went to the bottom simply over three laps to go. A disgrace for the Spanish Honda. Xavi Forés was 13.