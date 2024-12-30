There are only a few hours left for the 2024 comes to an end and it’s time to do balance. And this is what the mayor of Teruel, Emma Buj, has done today, has described this year as “decisive” in the advancement of key projects for the city.

Among them, during his speech, he highlighted the initial approval of the General Urban Planning Plan in which the comprehensive urban planning of Teruel is established, in addition to contemplating all the measures to design, organize, plan and order its entire territory.

An approval that has been highlighted because it is the first time in the last 40 years that the PGOU has been approved with all the favorable reports in a vote that included the abstention of VOX and the vote against the PSOE.

In addition to the PGOU, 2024 has been the year in which the heated pool of Los Planos, the urgent contracting of the conditioning works for the Los Planos summer pool has been carried out, work has been carried out on the Las Viñas-Pepe Lanzuela Pavilion and the future social center of San León, the Fuenfresca sports pavilion or the elevator to connect the Carmen neighborhood with the historic center, among others.

The mayor has also highlighted the signature with the Government of Aragon for the transfer of a plot of land for the construction of around 100 homes on Italia Street, part of the concrete rehabilitation plan for buildings in the area of ​​La Parra with a budget of one million euros.

In tax matters, Buj has focused on freezing of municipal rates and taxes within a context in which inflation has experienced a rise of 20% in four years, apart from indicating the low taxation of Teruel – it is the capital with the lowest tax pressure in the entire country – with 576.06 euros compared to the average Spanish of 718.36 euros.

The improvement of the quality of life of the people of Teruel and the social level has not been lacking in his speech with mentions of the increase of 40,000 euros in social action aid or the 300% increase in the amount of subsidies for Citizen Participation in the last nine years.

Added to these are birth aid for 127 families in Teruel with more than 62,000 euros, for people with celiac disease, for micro-SMEs and the self-employed or for the revitalization of Teruel commerce, among others. In this area, it is worth adding the new Social Emergency Care Service 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Buj has also valued the moment in the city, with a record of investment of more than 27 million of euros. “These are figures that support the unquestionable leap in quality that the city is experiencing in terms of equipment, services, works, modernization and transformation,” he adds.

And, on an economic and business level, the mayor recalled the participation that the city council has in the Consortium of the Teruel Airport -40%-, which has continued to grow in 2024 with the protocol with PLD Space for the Miura 5 rocket, the IAC painting hangar, the new ship for Airbus or the investment of more than 39 million euros for the hangar of zeppelins.

The mayor has also mentioned the Teruel Emplea program to connect job offers and job seekers and to the good evolution of the healthcare sector. tourism in the capital.

During its 2024 balance sheet, it has also alluded to actions to make Teruel a greener, safer and cleaner city with the planting of trees or the incorporation of new machinery such as the Ravo iSeries sweeper or the new mobile clean point.

Finally, the mayor has alluded to the actions undertaken in culture, tourism and sports. A field in which the celebration of some events such as the Raylles or the First International Ratchet Meeting with participants from the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy or Portugal has stood out, among other activities in the sporting field, while in the cultural field Performances have also been carried out such as the II Children’s Film Festival or the X Antón García Abril International Piano Competition, among others.