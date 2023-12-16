During a council meeting about disturbed relations, Terschellinger mayor Caroline van de Pol took a phone call and then happily announced that she could start working in Castricum. While some council members are not yet looking for a pitchfork – 'if she comes to Monday's meeting, we will walk away' – Van de Pol speaks cheerfully about the 'fantastic reactions' she receives. A reconstruction of a bizarre administrative dispute.
#Terschelling #licking #wounds #bizarre #meeting #mayor #job
Poland: Donald Tusk is a pragmatist who cannot be controlled
vor five winters, an act of violence occurred in Poland that must have sent shivers down Donald Tusk's spine: an...
Leave a Reply