Terry Venables sang so well that he dared to imitate Frank Sinatra at the Up&Down in Barcelona. He also wrote detective novels with a protagonist detective named James Hazell. There are very funny images that also illustrate his good taste for food, drink and a good cigar in Castelldefels. The life of the former English player and coach, who died at the age of 80, can be explained by so many characters that sometimes it is even forgotten that he was an excellent coach who won the League with Barça and took England to the semifinals of the Euro 1996 after standing out as a defensive midfielder for Chelsea, Tottenham and Queen’s Park Rangers.

It happens that the context that was generated around his work often invites us to pay more attention to the details than to the games won and lost, which there were also, such as the 1986 European Cup final, won by Steaua de Bucharest in Seville.

Those four penalties missed by the Barça players against Duckadam, after Venables replaced Schuster and the German’s divorce from Núñez began, turned the glorious agonizing victories against Porto into passages in Barça’s ordeal. Juary—; Juve—Julio Alberto threw himself into the Camp Nou moat to celebrate the victory in the first leg—and Goteborg, a night when Migueli and Clos lifted the coach on their shoulders to the applause of a ball boy named Pep Guardiola. There has not been a more hegemonic League for Barcelona fans than that of the 1984-85 season, when the team was leader from the beginning, winning at the Bernabéu 0-3 in a match that was not televised, until the end and, without However, what is remembered above all is the penalty saved by Urruti against Mágico González in Valladolid: Urruti I dearly, the voice of Joaquim Maria Puyal echoes on the radio even today.

Terry Venables, Barcelona’s coach, is carried on the shoulders of Migueli (d), and Clos (l), under the watchful eye of a child, Josep Guardiola, after winning the second leg of the European Cup semi-final, against Goteborg. 04/16/1986 PHOTO: Antonio Espejo Antonio Espejo

Fans with memories do not forget either that Venables preferred Archibald over Hugo Sánchez, the player who made the difference with his goals during the Quinta del Buitre era, and who later paired Mark Hughes with Gary Lineker without knowing that the Spanish referees judged a foul against and not for in each intervention of the Welsh striker who would later defeat Barça in the 1991 Cup Winners’ Cup with Manchester United. Venables was also the England coach at Euro 1996 when the quarter-finals and semi-finals were decided by penalties: an error by Southgate prevented the hosts from playing in the final after eliminating Clemente’s best Spain in a majestic match at Wembley. The details ended up weighing heavily on Venables’ career.

The interpreter

We must not forget that it was explained to the Catalan and Spanish press through a unique interpreter who knew both journalism and football, whose name is Graham Turner. It sometimes happened that Venables’ disqualifications turned into sweet prayers in Turner’s mouth after a failed attempt with a willful and daring security employee who responded to the last name of Ceballos. Circumstances and anecdotes help to enrich, and not disguise, Venables’ status.

It is enough to reproduce the message that Gary Lineker dedicated to him: “The best and most innovative coach with whom I had the privilege and pleasure of playing. However, he was much more than a manager, he was vibrant, charming, witty and a friend.” Venables was many things, also a loose verse in Barça madness to find a coach capable of winning again an elusive League since the times of Cruyff (1974). Not with Weisweiler, Michels, Muller, Rifé, Helenio Herrera, Kubala, Lattek and Menotti, not even with Maradona, had the title been achieved that 11 years later came with Venables.

Núñez, Casaus, Gaspart, Olivé and Minguella chose Venables in a few years when there was a lot of talk about English football and Bobby Robson. Venables was not a snake charmer nor an intruder or surprise but a coach who surprised and devastated Spanish football based on a 4-4-2. Pressure and strategy were essential in that team arranged in a diamond and led by the best Schuster. The 1985 League continued in the 1986 European Cup final. The defeat in Seville, however, was definitive for the departure of Venables and his replacement by Luis Aragonés (1987-1988). The convulsions ended up triggering the Hesperia mutiny and the return – now as a coach – of Cruyff.

Venables’ career, international as a player in all categories, would continue as a coach at Crystal Palace, Queen’s Park Rangers, Tottenham, Middlesbrough and Leeds and in the England and Australia national teams. A revolutionary, charismatic and versatile coach who today sounds strange in the story that Barça has written based on style, Gamper, Cruyff, Guardiola and the Dream Team.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.