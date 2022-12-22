The Specials announced on Monday that Hall had died “after a short illness”, without going into details. Now it appears that it has gone very quickly. The band was actually supposed to be recording a new album in Los Angeles in November. However, 63-year-old Hall fell ill.

Hall sent to his bandmates in September that he was “in bed with the stomach flu.” However, his health did not improve. At the beginning of October the news came that he had pancreatic cancer and that the disease had spread to the liver.

The Specials had success in the eighties with songs like Ghost Town and A Message To You Rudy.

