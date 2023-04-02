Last August SN extension debuted on the net announcing that a brand new fighting game of FATAL FURY / GAROU it was currently under production, but after the sensational news, nothing more was known about this project. It took a while to wait, it’s true, but finally here’s some interesting news about it!

Through a new teaser trailer for the game, which was then accompanied by some artwork, the company has revealed that alongside Rock Howard in the cast of fighters we will also find a trio that certainly needs no introduction, that is Terry Bogard, Andy Bogard And Joe Higashi.

You can admire the new teaser trailer in the video shown below, more precisely at 2:12.

Source: SN extension Street Gematsu