From: Alina Schroeder

A dead creature on the beach in Crete has puzzled two holidaymakers from Austria. It was a washed up Mediterranean moray eel. © Montage: Imago/Zoonar/Panthermedia

On vacation in Greece, a couple finds a scary creature on the beach and is left with a mystery. A marine biologist knows exactly what that is.

Heraklion – Summer vacation means relaxing, soaking up the sun and having a good time with food and drink. Probably the wish of every tourist. But in the midst of the idyll, a couple from Vienna has now made a particularly strange, if not even scary, discovery on the beach in Greece – and asked themselves: What is that?

Couple from Austria photograph lifeless animal on the beach in Crete

The Austrians didn’t hesitate and promptly took a picture of the washed-up creature. On it you can see: an elongated sea creature in purple-blue, with a narrow head and pointed, thin teeth. Eyes cannot be seen, the creature seems to have been dead for a long time. The photo lies krone.at before. It’s not uncommon for unwanted discoveries to be made on the beach – a fisherman pulled “the worst nightmare” out of the sand.

The Austrian couple found a Mediterranean moray eel like this one dead on the beach in Crete. © Imago/Rolf von Riedmatten

As the Austrian portal writes, the couple first did their own research to find out which animal they were dealing with. At first the assumption was that it was a dolphin-like creature that had been sighted mainly in the sea off Mexico or around Crete. But since the Greece vacationers were on the wrong track. This was confirmed by the marine researcher at the University of Vienna, Daniel Abed-Navandi krone.at.

“Strange creature” in Crete is Mediterranean moray eel

“There is a moray eel in the photo,” said Abed-Navandi. To be more precise, it is a “Muraena helena”, a Mediterranean moray eel. The nocturnal predator is found throughout the European sea, but often hides in crevices or dark caves. The hunt for fish and crustaceans begins at dusk, only then can they be found swimming freely. People usually only attack them if they feel threatened.

Nutrition: fish, crustaceans, Length: 80-130cm Happen: entire Mediterranean region, East Atlantic,

Nevertheless, the predators, which are also called “terrors of the sea”, can cause deep wounds with their sharp teeth. Some species are even poisonous, but the Mediterranean moray eel photographed by the couple on the beach in Crete is not. (asc)