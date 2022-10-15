Ministry of Defense: a terrorist attack was committed at the ZVO training ground in the Belgorod region, 11 people were killed

A terrorist act was committed at the training ground of the Western Military District in the Belgorod Region. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense, reports TASS.

As a result of the accident, 11 people died and 15 were injured. The victims were taken to the hospital, they are receiving all the necessary assistance.

According to the military department, the attack was carried out by two citizens of one of the CIS countries. From small arms, they opened fire on volunteers preparing for a special operation. The criminals were destroyed by return fire.

Law enforcement agencies are currently at the scene of the attack.

Trouble in Belgorod

On October 15, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired at an oil depot located in the village of Razumnoye, Belgorod Region. As a result, the object caught fire. Before the incident, the air defense system worked in the area.

On the evening of October 14, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a missile attack on the Belgorod thermal power plant “Luch”. After the shelling of a 110 kW substation in some areas of the city, there were interruptions in electricity and Internet access.

Governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov also confirmedthat a customs checkpoint in Shebekino came under shelling from Ukraine. 14 shells flew there, there were no victims or injured.

terrorist threat

On October 8, an explosion occurred on the Crimean bridge. As a result of the explosion of the truck, several spans of the bridge for road transport were destroyed. Later, the Ukrainian authorities confirmed their involvement in the incident. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the explosion on the bridge is a terrorist attack.

The FSB of Russia has named the head of the military intelligence of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, involved in the explosion on the Crimean bridge.

On October 14, a regime of counter-terrorist operation (CTO) was introduced in Belarus. The authorities of the republic took such a step after the appearance of information that “some neighboring states” are preparing provocations in the country. Prior to this, the head of the Belarusian KGB, Lieutenant General Ivan Tertel, warned that foreign special services are helping to train organizers of terrorist attacks in Belarus on the territory of Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine.