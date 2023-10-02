Last week, members of the Fulani terrorist group carried out serial attacks in Kaduna state, Nigeria, which left at least 15 Christians dead.

According to the portal Christian Postterrorists attacked the predominantly Christian village of Angwan Magaji in Kauru County, murdering three Christians, after attacking the village of Kigam, where three others were killed, said Abel Habila Adamu, a community leader in the area.

“We are with a heavy heart as we report the resurgence of attacks on Christians by armed Fulani herdsmen and terrorists,” Adamu said in a text message to the newspaper Morning Star News. “Indeed, our land is bleeding, and the blood of innocent Christians cries out for justice,” she said.

Another attack took place in Takkanai village in Zangon Kataf county, where six people were killed and four others injured, residents in the area said.

“The herdsmen, well armed with guns and other deadly weapons, attacked the village at around 7pm, while the villagers were preparing for bed. Among the dead are two children,” said Samson Markus, a community leader.

In addition to serial killings, terrorists have also carried out kidnappings in communities, an action that is increasingly common in Nigeria. Last week, a woman and her three children were kidnapped.

According to the report of 2023 World Watch Listfrom the NGO Portas Abertas, which analyzes cases of violence against followers of Christianity in the world, the African country was the one that had the most Christians killed because of their faith in 2022, with 5,014.

Another ranking, this time on the disappearance of Christians, placed Nigeria among the countries with the highest number of kidnapped people (4,726), and had the highest number of homes and businesses attacked for religious reasons.