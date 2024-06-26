Niamey (agencies)

Twenty soldiers and a civilian were killed in western Niger, which is suffering from attacks by terrorist groups, the Ministry of Defense announced.

The ministry said, in a statement on national television, that “a coalition of armed terrorist groups attacked the security forces near the town of Tasya, killing 21 people, including a civilian, and wounding 9.”

The Ministry reported that dozens of attackers were killed, confirming the deployment of air and ground reinforcements to chase those who fled.

The ministry declared three days of national mourning starting yesterday, during which flags will be flown at half-mast. The ministry praised the security forces and their determination to continue the battle to preserve sovereignty.

“Tasia” is located in the “Tillaberi” region, bordering Mali and Burkina Faso, where rebels linked to Al-Qaeda and ISIS have been waging an insurgency for nearly a decade.

