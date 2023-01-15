Terrorists have kidnapped about 50 women in Arbinda, in northern Burkina Faso, officials and residents of this frequently violent town say.
According to witnesses who preferred to remain anonymous, a first group of about forty women was kidnapped about ten kilometers southeast of Arbinda, and then about twenty women were kidnapped the next day in the north of the town.
However, some of the women managed to escape and returned to Arbinda.
“The women gathered to go pick leaves and wild fruits in the bush because there was nothing left to eat,” said one of the residents, adding that they left with their carts on Thursday.
Another resident added, “They did not return on Thursday evening. We thought their vehicles were in trouble. But three survivors came back to tell us what happened.”
According to him, the next day, some twenty more women were kidnapped eight kilometers north of Arbinda.
“In both groups, women managed to escape from the terrorists and walk back to the village,” he added.
And the resident added, “We believe that the kidnappers took them to their various strongholds.”
According to local officials who confirmed the kidnappings, the army and its civilian aides combed the area to no avail.
Arbinda, an area under siege by terrorist groups, is located in the north of Burkina Faso, the country located in the Sahel region of Africa.
The United Nations says that nearly a million people are currently living in areas under siege in the north and east of the country.
Burkina Faso, especially its north, has been facing since 2015 increasing attacks by terrorist groups linked to Al-Qaeda and ISIS extremist organizations, which have left thousands dead and at least two million displaced.
