At least 45 women have been kidnapped by the terrorist group Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) in northeastern Nigeria.

The terrorist attack occurred last Friday (1st) in the territory of Ngalan, in Borno state, close to the border with Cameroon, where women were collecting firewood.

“The women had left the IDP camp in Ngala to look for firewood when they were cornered by ISWAP terrorists, who took most of them away,” Muhammad Goni, leader of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) said on Tuesday (5). ), to the EFE Agency.

The CJTF is an armed civilian self-defense group that assists the Nigerian Armed Forces in the fight against so-called jihadism.

“According to our men in Ngala, about 45 of the women, out of the 60 who were eventually detained, were kidnapped by the terrorists. Some escaped and are back in the IDP camp,” Goni said.

“Since then, we have been working with the military to rescue the kidnapped women and negotiate with the kidnappers,” added the CJTF leader.

EFE tried to confirm the incident with the Borno state police spokesperson, Nahum Kenneth, but received no response.

However, a military source, who requested anonymity, confirmed the kidnapping to EFE, but did not specify the number of hostages.

“ISWAP kidnapped some women last week, on Friday. More troops were sent to the area of ​​the incident to ensure the rescue of the victims,” ​​he said.

Northeast Nigeria has been the target of the jihadist group Boko Haram since 2009, violence that increased in 2016 with the emergence of its dissent, ISWAP.

Both seek to impose an Islamic state in Nigeria, a country with a Muslim majority in the north and predominantly Christian in the south.

Boko Haram and ISWAP have killed more than 35,000 people and caused around 2.7 million internal displacements, mainly in Nigeria, but also in neighboring countries such as Cameroon, Chad and Niger, according to data from the government and the Organization of United Nations (UN).