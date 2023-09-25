Members of the Islamic State terrorist group invaded the village of Naquitengue, located in a province of Mozambique, where they murdered eleven Christians.

The information was released by the foundation Helping the Church in Needan organization linked to the Catholic Church that provides support to persecuted believers around the world, after a local missionary got in touch.

According to the portal Christian Post, the terrorists arrived in the community in the early afternoon of last Friday (22), when they gathered the population. They separated Christians from Muslims on the basis of names and ethnicity before gunning down village residents who were adherents of Christianity.

Through a statement, the group confirmed responsibility for the attack, affirming its loyalty to the Islamic State. According to the portal, the area has been under attack by Islamic extremists since 2017.

“They opened fire on the Christians, riddling them with bullets,” said the Catholic missionary who works in the region, Frei Boaventura.

According to the religious leader, the method of separating Christian adherents and Muslims before carrying out the attack is not new. The violent episodes generated “tension and insecurity” at a time when “many people were beginning to return to their communities”, he said.

The provinces of Cabo Delgado and Niassa are some of the most affected by violence and religious persecution in Mozambique, which is part of the World Watch List 2023.

According to data released by the foundation, internal displacement in the African country has already reached around 1 million people. The most recent reports indicate that more than 800,000 people in these Mozambican provinces remain outside their homes.

In 2021, the US classified the group associated with the Islamic State in Mozambique as “specially designated global terrorists”. ISIS-Mozambique is also known in the country as Ansar al-Sunna and, in some regions, as al-Shabaab.