Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Split

After several Israelis died in an attack, riots broke out on Wednesday. Settlers set fire to cars and buildings.

Tel Aviv/Ramallah – Those anyway tense situation between Palestinians and Israelis has been coming to a head again for days. On Tuesday (June 20) four Israeli people were killed in an attack near an Israeli settlement in the West Bank. On Wednesday there were serious riots by Israeli settlers against local Palestinians.

Four dead after terrorist attack in Israel – attack causes riots on site

The Israeli army confirmed on Wednesday that hundreds of Israelis set fire to dozens of vehicles and buildings in the Palestinian town of Turmus Aya alone. According to media reports, a gas station was also on fire. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, a young Palestinian was shot dead there afterwards during confrontations with the army. Other people were injured, some seriously, by live ammunition.

Numerous cars went up in flames during the riots. © Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

The Israeli army condemned the settlers’ actions. “Such incidents prevent the army and security forces from concentrating on their main task – ensuring the security of the State of Israel and preventing terrorism,” it said. Also the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that Israel be a rule of law. All citizens are obliged to obey the law. Further riots will not be tolerated.

Israeli settlers rage after attack in Palestinian town

The Israeli riots on Wednesday came in response to an attack on Tuesday in which two Palestinian attackers opened fire on a gas station and restaurant near a West Bank settlement. In their attack, they killed four Israelis and wounded four others. Both assassins were later killed as well. As a first reaction to the attack, dozens of Israeli settlers returned to the settlement outposts of Eviatar in the West Bank, which had been vacated two years ago.

The Islamist Hamas, which rules in the Gaza Strip, said Tuesday’s attackers belonged to the military wing of the organization and again called the attack a reaction to Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. This was also in reference to a military operation in the city of Jenin on Monday that killed six Palestinians, including militants. A 15-year-old girl has since died from her injuries sustained in the military operation. This was announced by the Palestinian Ministry of Health. The death toll thus increased to a total of seven. (nz/dpa)