In order to avoid the action of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, septic tanks built under the toilets of terrorist organizations (Kashmir Terrorism) have found a new way to hide it by making it a bunker. Police and Indian Army officials believe that pressure is mounting on terrorist organizations to find new bases after several militants were killed in various encounters with security forces. One reason for this is that the terrorists are beginning to feel a great danger while staying with the local population.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said that underground bunker and temporary cave are not new. Many such examples have been found in South Kashmir. Once, the terrorists were hiding in a septic tank of a toilet. In March this year, an army team officer who traced a makeshift cave in the Vatrigam area of ​​Anantnag, recounting the incident, said he saw white cement surrounding the shawlas inside a house where intelligence of the presence of terrorists Information was received.

Firing started when he came to dig the toilet

Recalling the campaign in March, the officer said, “To defray us, there was a human stool on the toilet seat, but the broken tiles and recently inserted white cement made this distinction. When we started digging the toilet, there was firing from below. Four Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed in retaliation.

A similar incident in Pulwama

According to military officials, a similar incident occurred in Lassipura area on the Pulwama-Shopian border of South Kashmir in 2019, when a house was searched six times to find the hidden terrorists. Finally, septic tanks were excavated to find them.

Use drones to find out

Recently DGP Singh, who was present along with Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Range) Vijay Kumar and Deputy Inspector General (South) AK Goyal, had also reported that temporary walls have been seen in kitchens, bathrooms and assembly halls in several militant hideouts in South Kashmir. The army is also using drones to locate terrorists’ bases and underground bunkers.