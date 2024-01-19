Telephone terrorists from Ukraine tried to blow up a high-rise building in Moscow

In Moscow, telephone terrorists from Ukraine tried to blow up a high-rise building in Kuntsevo. This is reported by Telegram-Mash channel.

According to the channel, an employee of the gas service allegedly called the home number of a ten-year-old boy from Yeltsinskaya Street when his parents were not at home. He asked the child to urgently check the gas pressure: open all the burners and light matches. The terrorist scared the schoolboy, saying that otherwise the entire nine-story building would explode.

However, the boy first told his mother about the conversation. She immediately returned home and reported the incident to law enforcement officers. It was possible to find out that the call was made from the territory of Ukraine.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs warned Russians about a new type of fraud on social networks. Scammers have learned to use artificial intelligence (AI) to generate user voice messages.