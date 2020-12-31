Highlights: Militants shot dead a goldsmith on Thursday in Srinagar

Entrants inside the shop carried out this incident

After this incident there has been a stir in the surrounding area, terrorists could not be caught.

Govind Chauhan, Srinagar

In Jammu and Kashmir, militants shot dead a goldsmith on Thursday in Srinagar. He was shot inside the shop. Earlier, CRPF team was attacked by militants in Sangam area of ​​Anantnag district. A young man has been injured in this. Search operations were conducted in both the areas but the terrorists could not be caught.

According to the information, the goldsmith Satpal was sitting at his shop in the evening in Sarai Bala area. Just then the terrorists came and attacked him. After firing on him, the terrorists fled from the spot. Nearby shopkeepers informed the police after the militants fled. After this he was taken to the hospital for treatment but during the investigation, the doctors declared him dead. After receiving the information of the death, the police have taken his body. Operation was carried out in the entire area. Police are clueing who has attacked him. CCTV is also being investigated by the police.

CRPF team targeted

Earlier in the evening, terrorists attacked CRPF team in Sangam area of ​​Anantnag district. A UBGL grenade was fired. A young man was injured in this. He is admitted to the hospital for treatment. Please tell that on Wednesday, three terrorists were killed in Srinagar. Three local terrorists were killed in a two-day operation. The very next day, the terrorists were killed by entering inside a goldsmith shop. This has raised questions on security in Srinagar City. Police officials say whether the goldsmith was from a party or not. Investigation is being done in this regard. There is currently so much information that a shopkeeper has been murdered inside the shop.