The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan has denied information about 40 hostages in the Makhachkala church

In Derbent, a group of terrorists attacked two Orthodox churches and a synagogue. In Makhachkala, unknown persons fired at a traffic police post. As a result of the attacks that occurred on the territory of Dagestan, there were casualties.

As of 21:00 Moscow time, clashes continue in both cities, and shooting can be heard. A counter-terrorist operation regime has been introduced in the republic.

In Derbent, unknown persons cut the throat of a priest and entered into a shootout with police.

The attack on the Orthodox church and synagogue in Derbent occurred on the evening of Sunday, June 23. In particular, during the attack on the temple there were about 40 parishioners inside; How asserts Mash, they were taken hostage, but the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan denied this information. Five militants went inside, shot at the guard, then cut the throat of the rector, Father Nikolai. The church and synagogue were destroyed by arson. At the same time, an inscription with a reference to the Koran was found on the doors of the synagogue: the numbers 2:120 and 8:39. Presumably, it was painted on by the attackers.

Frame: Telegram channel 112

In addition, a man was found near the burning synagogue with a gunshot wound to the head without signs of life. Another man suffered burns and was hospitalized.

Militants with machine guns in Derbent entered into a shootout with law enforcement officers. In a video posted online, several men dressed all in black shoot at police cars. The terrorists fled in a white Volkswagen Polo. Two of the attackers were later killed.

The sons of the district head took part in the attack in Makhachkala

Meanwhile, in Makhachkala on Ermoshkin Street, unknown persons fired at a traffic police post. As a result of the incident, one law enforcement officer received injuries incompatible with life, and six more were injured. Civilians were also injured, their number is being clarified.

Frame: Telegram channel Baza

According to the chairman of the Public Monitoring Commission of the region, Shamil Khadulaev, they also shot guard Mikhail in the Makhachkala-1 church, who was armed only with a gas pistol.

After the attack, the terrorists stole a car and fled. The Interception plan was announced. As of 20:15, clashes were taking place in the city. A police patrol car was set on fire on Ordzhonikidze Street.

At least two suspects were detained on the beach in the city. According to Baza, in the attack participated two sons of the head of the Sergokalinsky district of Dagestan, Magomed Omarov, Osman and Adil.

Frame: Telegram channel 112

In total, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan, during an armed attack by a group of unknown people in Derbent and Makhachkala, six police officers were killed, and at least 12 more people were injured.

The Investigative Committee opened criminal cases of terrorism

On the facts of armed attacks in Derbent and Makhachkala, as a result of which police officers and civilians were injured, aroused criminal cases under Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Terrorist Act”). Investigators and forensic investigators are working at the scene of the incidents to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Head of the Republic of Dagestan Sergei Melikov notedthat in connection with the attacks in Dagestan and Makhachkala, an operational headquarters was created, and operational services act in accordance with instructions.

This evening in Derbent and Makhachkala, unknown persons made attempts to destabilize the social situation. Dagestan police officers stood in their way Sergey Melikovhead of the Republic of Dagestan

He called on residents of the republic to remain calm and promised to provide detailed information later.