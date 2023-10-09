For weeks, music lovers were waiting for the supernova festivalwhich was organized in the desert located in the south of Israel, coinciding with the Sukkot holiday.

“This is a time of year when the whole family comes together. And when the fun is going to happen,” one of the organizers wrote on their social networks a few hours before the festival began.

But a few hours later, social media was flooded with people looking for their loved ones, after Palestinian militants will storm the festival and carry out gun attacks as part of their surprise attack on Israel this Saturday.

More than 250 bodies were collected from the site where the festival was taking place, according to the Zaka rescue agency.

One of the festival attendees, named Ortel, said the first sign that something was wrong was when a siren began to sound, warning of a possible missile attack.

Witnesses stated that shortly after the missiles the shooting began.

“They turned off the lights and out of nowhere they (the militants) came in and started shooting everywhere,” he told Israel’s Channel 12.

“About 50 terrorists arrived in vans wearing military uniforms,” he said.

People were trying to flee the scene, running through the sand and trying to reach their vehicles to get away from there, but there were jeeps full of armed men, shooting at the cars.

“They fired rounds and we got to a point where everyone stopped their vehicles and started running. I climbed a tree, a bush like this, and they started spraying people. I saw masses of wounded people lying around and me in a tree trying to understand what was happening,” he said.

Between trees

The festival site, where three stages, a nearby camp and a food area were set up, is located in the Negev Desert near Re’im.

It is not far from the Gaza Strip, from where Hamas militants crossed at dawn to launch their attack on Israel.

They infiltrated towns and cities, where they captured several dozen people as hostages.

Another festival attendee Adam Barel told local newspaper Haaretz that everyone in attendance believed a missile attack could happen, but that the militants’ assault was totally unexpected.

“I tried to escape in my car, but it couldn’t be done, so we hid in a bush while we saw everyone fleeing everywhere,” he said.

Esther Borochov told the Reuters news agency that when she was trying to flee in her car she was hit by another vehicle and that when another young man offered her a ride, he was shot at point-blank range.

She said she played dead for a while until the Israeli army appeared.

“I couldn’t move my legs. The soldiers had to carry us to get us out of there,” she said.

Something similar happened to Ortel, who hid among the trees and bushes for hours.

“I put my phone on silent and hid as best I could. I felt the shots passing over me,” she noted.

Gili Yoskovich told the BBC how he hid in a fruit tree.

“They went tree after tree shooting. We saw people dying around us. I stayed still, I didn’t cry, I didn’t make any noise. “I didn’t do anything,” she recounted.

After three hours, he heard the voice of an Israeli soldier and ran for protection.

The total number of people killed and injured at the festival is unclear. Nor the number of people Hamas took hostage, as they did elsewhere.

But Yaniv, an emergency doctor who was called to the party, told broadcaster Kan News: “There are at least 200 dead bodies of Israelis in the area where I was.”

“It was a massacre. I had never seen anything like it in my life. It was a planned ambush. When people left through the emergency exits, squads of terrorists were waiting for them there and began to kill them,” he noted.

He added, “There were 3,000 people at the event, so they probably knew. They had intelligence.”

Missing

Friends and family of missing loved ones desperately hoped to find them.

Among the missing were Briton Jake Marlowe, 26, who worked as a security guard at the music event, and German tourist Shani Louk, whose mother believes she was kidnapped.

Another woman, Noa Argamani, 25, is believed to have been taken hostage at the festival, family and friends say.

A friend of Noa, Amit Parpara, told the BBC that he sent messages while she was hiding.

“Around 8:30 a.m. was the last message I got from her,” he said.

Amit later saw a video on social media that appeared to show her being taken hostage.

“It seems that they take her away on a motorcycle, being separated from her boyfriend. You can clearly see her terror going to the Gaza Strip.”

The parents of American-Israeli Hersh Golberg-Polin, 23, are also searching for their son, who was at the festival after celebrating his birthday.

They told the Jerusalem Post that they received two short messages from him on Saturday morning that said: “I love you” and “I’m sorry.”

At least 600 Israelis have been killed since the attack began, according to the latest figures from local media.

Fighting between the Israeli army and Palestinian militants continues and Israel has launched a wave of airstrikes on Gaza. The attacks have killed at least 413 people, Palestinian officials say.

