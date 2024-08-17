Crocus Terrorist’s Lawyer Asks to Release Him Due to Health Conditions

Muhammadsobir Faizov, accused of attacking the Crocus City Hall concert hall (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) asked to be released from the pretrial detention center before the decision to extend the arrest was made on Friday.

His defense cited the health condition of the terrorist attack participant – he was seriously wounded and moves around in a wheelchair. It is known that Faizov was wounded during his arrest after resisting.

Faizov’s defense referred to the Convention on Human Rights

Faizova’s lawyer consideredthat the court did not take into account his state of health when deciding to arrest the suspect in the terrorist attack. “Faizov uses a wheelchair, needs treatment, and Faizov’s appearance before the investigator and in court can be ensured by other preventive measures,” is written in one of the decisions on the appeal against the arrest.

As it turned out, back in May the lawyer asked the court to cancel the detention and choose another measure of restraint for Faizov. He referred to the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, and also pointed out that the accused was then brought to court on a stretcher, and he “communicated with the judge and other participants in the process in monosyllables.”

The court did not find the lawyer’s arguments convincing

The Moscow City Court, which considered the appeal to extend the arrest of young barber Faizov, found that he had no medical contraindications for detention in a pretrial detention facility. “No data indicating the ineffectiveness of the preliminary investigation or red tape in the investigation of the criminal case have been established,” the Moscow City Court’s decision says.

The day before, on August 16, the Basmanny District Court of Moscow extended the arrest of Faizov and three other perpetrators of the terrorist attack in Crocus for three months. They will remain in custody until November 22.

Additional charges were added to the suspects

At the same time, it became known that the perpetrators of the terrorist attack were charged under two more articles. Now they are also accused under Articles 205.3 (“Undergoing training for the purpose of carrying out terrorist activity”) and 205.5 (“Participation in the activities of a terrorist organization”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The case materials state that all four of those who attacked the concert hall are members of the terrorist group Vilayat Khorasan (belongs to the Afghan wing of the terrorist organization “Islamic State”, banned in Russia)which is active in Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, among other places.

In turn, the investigation period for the case was extended until November 22. The extension is due to the large volume of investigative actions in the case, explained Oleg Vlasov, the defense attorney for one of the accused.

The hairdressing salon where Faizov worked was threatened after the terrorist attack

19-year-old Muhammadsobir Faizov previously worked as a hairdresser in a barbershop in Ivanovo.

After the attack, the owner of the establishment complained of threats. The organization claims that the hairdresser worked for them for only a few weeks during a probationary period. Since November 2023, there has been no contact with him. Nevertheless, the barbershop received calls with death threats, and negative reviews unrelated to the services provided were left on social networks.

The salon owner said that Faizov interned with them from November 2023 to January 2024, “then he left because he was not satisfied with the salary.” “They never talked about politics — when he wasn’t working, he was on his phone,” the salon owner added.