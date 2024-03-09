Saturday, March 9, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Terrorist threat | The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland urges to avoid public gatherings in Moscow

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 9, 2024
in World Europe
0
Terrorist threat | The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland urges to avoid public gatherings in Moscow

The Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued the same recommendation and states that the threat of terrorist attacks in Moscow in the coming days has increased.

Finland The embassy in Moscow advises to avoid public gatherings in Moscow for the next two days. Supplement to the one concerning Russia to the travel recommendation was published online on Friday evening.

The Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs gave the same recommendation and notes that the threat of terrorist attacks in Moscow has increased in the coming days. of the United States embassy Moscow warned of the danger of terrorist attacks on Thursday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs' travel recommendation is to avoid all travel to Russia.

#Terrorist #threat #Ministry #Foreign #Affairs #Finland #urges #avoid #public #gatherings #Moscow

See also  Skiing | National team skier Johanna Matintalo's summer that went well ended with a bang in Italy - "it had gone too well"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Russia satellite images reveal: Putin's weapons cache is bleeding out

Russia satellite images reveal: Putin's weapons cache is bleeding out

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result