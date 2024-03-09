Terrorist threat | The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland urges to avoid public gatherings in Moscow

The Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued the same recommendation and states that the threat of terrorist attacks in Moscow in the coming days has increased.

Finland The embassy in Moscow advises to avoid public gatherings in Moscow for the next two days. Supplement to the one concerning Russia to the travel recommendation was published online on Friday evening.

The Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs gave the same recommendation and notes that the threat of terrorist attacks in Moscow has increased in the coming days. of the United States embassy Moscow warned of the danger of terrorist attacks on Thursday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs' travel recommendation is to avoid all travel to Russia.