Terrorist threat | Security measures were tightened in Europe on Christmas Eve – arrests in Austria and Germany

In Austria, the police arrested persons suspected of being members of an “Islamist network” due to a security threat.

Security measures has been tightened on Christmas Eve in several European cities for fear of terrorist attacks.

In Austria, the police arrested four people suspected of being members of an “Islamist network” on Sunday due to the increased security threat, the country's interior ministry said.

According to the ministry, one of those arrested was released and three were detained for investigative reasons. The ministry did not specify what kind of suspicion it was.

“It was not about the threat of an immediate attack in Vienna,” a ministry spokesman agreed to tell the news agency AFP.

In Austria, however, the police have increased security checks in Vienna, especially around churches, religious events and Christmas markets.

“Terrorist organizations around Europe have called on their followers to carry out attacks on Christian events, especially around December 24,” Vienna police said in a statement.

German According to Bild magazine one arrest has also been made in Germany. Welt magazine said, referring to ARD's information, that the man would have been under police surveillance for a long time.

According to the Bild magazine, the suspects in Germany and Austria were Tajik citizens who were suspected of planning the attack in the name of Isis-K, which is related to the ISIS extremist organization. The organization is the branch of ISIS in Afghanistan.

According to Bild The German police carried out searches with the help of tracking dogs on Saturday evening in the cathedral in Cologne after receiving a warning about a possible threat. The stray dogs roamed the cathedral on the eve after the evening mass, after which the cathedral was closed until the next day.

Police officers outside Cologne Cathedral on Christmas Eve.

Chief of the Cologne Criminal Police by Michael Esser according to the statement, the purpose of the actions was to ensure the safety of the cathedral before Christmas Eve.

Also today, on Christmas Eve, all visitors to the church will undergo a security check, Esser said.

German Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser assured that the Germans will not let the terrorist threat ruin their Christmas and that the threat will be responded to effectively.

“We all love our Christmas traditions and we don't let ourselves be intimidated or limit our lifestyle,” Faeser told the German media group Funke Mediengruppen.

Bild magazine in addition to Austria and Germany, there have also been hints in Spain that terrorist attacks are being planned there, possibly on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. According to the newspaper, Christmas fairs in Vienna, Germany's Cologne and Spain's Madrid have been chosen as the targets of the attacks.

In July, the authorities managed to break up the Islamist network of Isis-K in Germany and the Netherlands, suspected of planning terrorist attacks.

EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson warned in early December according to news agency APthat security threats would increase this Christmas due to the fighting between Israel and the extremist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip.