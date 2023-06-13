The terrorist Theodore Kaczynski, known as “Unabomber”was found dead this Saturday in his cell in a federal prison in North Carolina, confirmed a spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

That source did not clarify the cause of death of kaczynski81, who was serving a life sentence for killing three people and wounding 23 others with a series of letter bombs sent to universities, airlines and other companies between 1978 and 1995.

Indeed, the nickname of “Unabomber” comes from the nickname of “University and Airline Bomber” (bomber of Universities and Airlines) that the FBI used to refer to him.

kaczynski died at the Butner Federal Prison Medical Center in North Carolinawhere he had been transferred in 2021 due to his poor health, as reported by EFE.

Until his transfer to that jail, the terrorist He had served time in the maximum security prison in Florence, Colorado, known for being one of the harshest conditions in USA.

His story captured the imagination of the American public in the 1990s.

kaczynski He was a math genius who entered Harvard University at just 16 years old and, at 25, was already an assistant professor at the prestigious University of Berkeley.

However, kaczynski he left academic life and, in the early 1970s, drifted away from civilization to live in a cabin in rural Montana, where he had no running water, was lit by candles he made himself, and lived off hunting. rabbits.

from that cabinKaczynski began to send explosives as a rejection of the role of technology in civilization.

He himself made his argument against technology public in a 35,000-word manifesto published in 1995 by The Washington Post and The New York Times at the request of the Government, since the kaczynski He vowed to “desist from terrorism” if his words were spread.

Many of his victims lost their fingers when opening the letters with explosives. The fact that the violence was so random caused great nervousness in American society at the time.