Terrorist organizations | Turkish media: The leader of the Finnish branch of the PKK has been arrested – This is what Supo commented

Terrorist organizations|According to the Turkish media, the arrested person is suspected of, among other things, supplying funds to the PKK from Finland.

Several according to Turkish media, Turkey has arrested a Kurdish woman whom it considers to be leading the branch of the Kurdish PKK organization in Finland. The arrest was reported by, among other things Hurriyet and

Anatolia

.

The Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms to STT the arrest of a Finnish citizen in Turkey’s largest city, Istanbul. However, citing the law, the ministry does not provide information about the identity of the arrested person.

According to reports, the woman was apprehended in Istanbul after being followed by the Turkish intelligence service for a long time. According to the Turkish media, it was a joint operation between the Turkish police and the intelligence service.

According to reports, the woman has been taken to prison. He is suspected of, among other things, supplying funds to the PKK, coordinating the organization’s members, and organizing the PKK’s activities and events in Finland. The PKK is classified as a terrorist organization not only in Turkey but also in the EU and the United States. The information received by the media from security sources did not indicate whether he has yet been heard in court.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland, the Finnish mission in Turkey is handling the matter.

According to STT’s information, the person is apparently quite well-known among the Kurds of Finland. He has at least previously participated in, for example, a Kurdish demonstration in Helsinki.

In Turkey, you can according to human rights organizations to be arrested or charged in connection with the PKK on lighter grounds than, for example, in Europe.

From the protection police (Supo) does not want to comment to STT on whether it has been in contact with the Turkish authorities regarding the arrested person. Supo says he cannot comment on his international exchange of information.

Supo tells STT that there is some PKK activity in Finland. However, it does not want to comment on the case of the individual in question or whether he is in any way connected to the PKK.

“The security police monitors, assesses and combats the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which is classified as a terrorist organization by the EU [PKK] threat to national security. The PKK’s violent activities are aimed at Turkey and its representative entities,” the security police told STT in an email.

“In Finland, the PKK and its supporters focus especially on the financing of operations and influencing activities,” says Supo.