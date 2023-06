How did you feel about the content of this article?

Ted Kaczynski, who became known as the Unabomber, sent bomb packages to his victims. | Photo: FBI Handout/EFE

The American terrorist Ted Kaczynski, known as “Unabomber”, was found dead this Saturday (10) in the cell where he was serving time in the state of North Carolina, in the United States.

Convicted of killing three people and wounding 23, Kaczynski was 81 years old and had been in prison since April 1996. The cause of death was not disclosed, but the terrorist would have committed suicide according to sources heard by The New York Times.

Kaczynski began committing acts of terrorism in 1978 when he sent the first homemade bomb package to a Chicago university. Then, over 17 years, other artifacts would have been sent to other Americans, causing deaths and victims with injuries.

Among the terrorist’s victims are personalities such as Charles Epstein, a well-known geneticist at the University of California, and David Gelernter, a computer scientist at Yale University.

At the time of arrest by the FBI, the equivalent of the US Federal Police, agents found a large amount of bomb components, 40,000 pages of a handwritten diary with experiments for the manufacture of explosive devices, among other data, in a cabin.