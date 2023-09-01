The Investigative Committee identified the terrorist who seized the school in Beslan in 2004

The identity of the terrorist who took part in the seizure of a school in Beslan in 2004 was confirmed 19 years later – he turned out to be Aslanbek Parchiev, a native of Ingushetia.

Parchiev was liquidated on the first day of the seizure of the school on September 1, 2004. During the investigation, the Investigative Committee of Russia (IC) was able to identify and interrogate his relatives: they had not seen the man since 2003, but did not put him on the wanted list when he stopped communicating. As a law enforcement source told Lente.ru, the defendant was not formally identified in 2004-2005, but a genetic examination was carried out, which helped to establish his identity.

Genetic material was taken from Parchiev’s sister: with a 99% probability it was found that they are brother and sister Albert KhasauovSenior Investigator for Particularly Important Cases of the Investigative Committee for the North Caucasus Federal District

The Parchiev sisters did not believe in their brother’s involvement in the seizure of the school in Beslan, however, they signed documents on the complete match of DNA. And in May 2023, the Investigative Committee received information about the discovery of a match with Parchiev’s fingerprints. As it turned out, in May 2002 this man was brought to administrative responsibility in Moscow. Fingerprinting became an additional confirmation of his identity.

After the verification, the results of fingerprinting coincided Albert KhasauovSenior Investigator for Particularly Important Cases of the Investigative Committee for the North Caucasus Federal District See also Birkenstock, the German sandal points to the stock market: towards the $6bn IPO

The investigator added that the investigation of the criminal case has not been terminated – operational and investigative measures are still being carried out.

Militants seized Beslan School No. 1 in 2004

The capture of secondary school No. 1 of Beslan took place on the morning of September 1, 2004. At the time of the festive lineup, a truck covered with an awning drove up to the school building: there were 32 terrorists in it, led by Ruslan Khuchbarov.

Opening fire over their heads, the terrorists began to herd everyone who was in the courtyard into the school building – few were able to escape at that moment

In total, 1,128 people were taken hostage, the vast majority of whom were children (including preschool children). In addition, parents and teachers fell into the hands of terrorists.

The militants drove most of the hostages to the gym, mined with 15 improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Then, in order to intimidate the hostages, the militants shot about ten of them. Later, the same fate befell almost all the captured men.

The seizure of the school in Beslan lasted three days

To rescue the hostages, units of the Special Purpose Center of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia went to Beslan, and the area of ​​the special operation was blocked by units of the internal troops of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs. The terrorists demanded that the President of North Ossetia Alexander Dzasokhov come to the school.

In addition, the militants insisted on the arrival of the President of Ingushetia, Murat Zyazikov, and the director of the Research Institute for Disaster Medicine, Dr. Leonid Roshal. According to some reports, the terrorists also demanded the withdrawal of federal forces from Chechnya and the release of arrested militants.

However, the operational headquarters could not fulfill the political demands of the invaders by virtue of the law “On the fight against terrorism.” During September 1-3, they tried to negotiate with the militants, while they did not take medicine, water and food for the hostages.

On September 2, former President of Ingushetia Ruslan Aushev was allowed into the school building, who convinced the terrorists to release 26 hostages, women and small children with him. And on September 3, the operational headquarters agreed on the evacuation of the bodies of the executed hostages.

Special forces went to storm the captured school on September 3

Around 12:00 on September 3, a car with four employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations arrived at the building of school No. 1 for the bodies of the hostages. At this time, two powerful explosions were heard in the school gym, which provoked an unplanned assault. Women and children began to jump out of the gap in the wall, at which the terrorists fired.

At the same time, snipers began to suppress the firing points of the militants. Those hostages who remained in the gym (more than 200 people) were transferred by the invaders to the school canteen. The special forces fought with them until late in the evening: as a result, all the militants were destroyed, except for one – Nurpashi Kulaev, who was captured alive.

Courtyard of School No. 1 of Beslan after the assault Photo: Sergey Uzakov / TASS

The capture of the school in Beslan did not survive 334 people, including 318 hostages, of which 186 were children. In addition, the assault became fatal for ten fighters of the Alfa and Vympel special forces of the FSB of Russia, two employees of the Centrospas of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and a resident of Beslan who rescued the hostages.

Most of the special forces soldiers fell from the bullets of the terrorists, covering the children with themselves. 810 people were injured as a result of the events at the Beslan school.

Hostages rescued in Beslan Photo: Ramazan Lagkuev / RIA Novosti

The surviving terrorist received a life sentence

1315 people were recognized as victims in the case of the terrorist act in Beslan. The case on the fact of the incident was opened under several articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, including 205 (“Terrorist attack”) and 206 (“Hostage-taking”). The trial of the only surviving terrorist, Nurpashi Kulaev, began in May 2005. He was charged immediately under eight articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

On May 26, 2006, the Supreme Court of North Ossetia sentenced Kulaev to life imprisonment – he was found guilty on all counts. The leaders of the terrorists who planned the attack on the school – Aslan Maskhadov, Shamil Basayev, Abu Dzeit (Taufik al-Jedani, aka Abu Umar al-Kuwaiti) and Magomed Khashiev – were later eliminated.