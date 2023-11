A woman waits in Petah Tikva, Israel, before the release of the first hostages | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

The terrorist group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, released another 16 hostages this Wednesday (29), as part of the truce agreement signed with the Israeli government. Among the freed hostages are ten Israelis, four Thais and two women with dual Russian-Israeli nationality.

The hostages released this Wednesday were handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza and then transferred to Egypt, before returning to Israel, according to information from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). In return, as members of the Qatari government said, Israel released 30 Palestinian prisoners, including 16 minors and 14 women, who were not convicted of murder crimes.

With these more releases, the total number of hostages kidnapped by Hamas who have already left the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the truce, which began on Friday (24), reaches 97. According to the IDF, more than 150 hostages are still in captivity in Gaza.

The truce in hostilities, signed last Friday, was mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, after more than a month of intense fighting between Israel and Hamas. The conflict in the Middle East began after the Hamas terrorist attacks carried out against Israel on October 7, which left around 1,200 dead and several injured in the Jewish State.

According to information from the British newspaper The Guardian, diplomatic efforts to extend the truce between Israel and Hamas continue. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected in Israel this Thursday (30), to try to convince the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to an extension of the pause in hostilities. According to information from the The GuardianHamas terrorists have reportedly indicated that they are “ready” to accept an extension of the truce for another four days, which would also result in the release of more hostages.