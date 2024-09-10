The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a case of terrorism after Ukrainian drones attacked regions of the Central Federal District

The Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia has opened a criminal case on a terrorist attack following a massive attack by Ukrainian drones in regions of the Central Federal District (CFD). This was reported to Lenta.ru by the press service of the agency.

The Chairman of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed his subordinates to establish all the circumstances of the incident and those involved in the drone raids.

According to the department, the Moscow region, Tula, Oryol and Kaluga regions were attacked. A woman became the victim of the raid, and several others were injured.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that 144 Ukrainian drones were shot down on the night of September 10. The largest number of aircraft were destroyed over the Bryansk region – 72 drones were intercepted in the skies over this region.