PAkistan has ordered all illegal immigrants, including more than 1.7 million Afghan citizens, to leave the country after a series of attacks. “We have given them a deadline of November 1st,” Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said in Islamabad on Tuesday. “And if they fail to leave on time, all law enforcement agencies in our states will launch a full-throttle operation to deport them.”

From November onwards, Afghans will only be allowed to enter Pakistan with a valid passport and visa. Both states share a border that is almost 2,600 kilometers long. Bugti put the total number of Afghan refugees in his country at 4.4 million. He emphasized that Afghans living legally in the country were not the target of the deportation campaign.

The crackdown on undocumented Afghans follows the growing number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan in recent months. “We have seen 24 suicide attacks since January, 14 of which were carried out by Afghans,” Bugti said on Tuesday. According to the authorities, these are organized from Afghanistan. Bugti announced that the Pakistani Foreign Ministry would discuss the issue with the Taliban ruling Kabul.